Russian attack on Epicentre in Kharkiv: 21 people are in hospitals, two are in serious condition

As of the morning of 27 May 2024, 21 people were hospitalised after being injured in the attack by Russian troops on the "Epicentre" hypermarket in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one of the victims is a 13-year-old child who is in moderate condition with positive dynamics.

It is also noted that 2 people are in intensive care in serious condition.

Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care.

Russian attack on the "Epicentre" in Kharkiv

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two aerial bombs on the "Epicentre". As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square metres. As of the morning of 27 May 2024, 17 people have been reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the "Epicentre" in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning of 26 May.

On 27 May, Kharkiv declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian strike on the construction hypermarket.