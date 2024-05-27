During day, Defense Forces of South eliminated 95 invaders and 9 units of weapons and military equipment of Russians

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears. 95 occupiers were destroyed during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 95 occupiers.

The Russians also lost 9 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 rocket salvo fire system "Grad";

1 tank;

2 guns;

2 units of armored vehicles;

2 electronic warfare stations, including 1 "Resident" and 1 "Groza";

1 command and staff communication vehicle.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 ammunition storage sites, 2 observation posts, 1 firing position and 2 dugouts.