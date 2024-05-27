ENG
Ruscists hit Snihurivka with missile: they hit car wash, two people were injured

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitalyi Kim on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"In Snihurivka, a rocket hit a self-service car wash. 2 injured (a girl seriously)," he said.

More information about the shelling of the city is currently unknown.

