Ruscists hit Snihurivka with missile: they hit car wash, two people were injured
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.
This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitalyi Kim on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"In Snihurivka, a rocket hit a self-service car wash. 2 injured (a girl seriously)," he said.
More information about the shelling of the city is currently unknown.
