Spain will provide Ukraine with EUR 1 billion in support, - Prime Minister Sanchez

Spain will provide support to Ukraine in the amount of 1 billion euros per year according to the security agreement signed today in Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this at a briefing after signing the document, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have now signed a political agreement, which plays a very important role. This is an agreement about the future and it is an example of our determination to provide Ukraine with all the tools to provide Ukraine with stability. We see security as integrated, so there are several areas - financial, military, production between Ukraine and Spain, support, reconstruction, reconstruction and demining are the topics covered by the agreement. Spain has provided a lot of support for two years and is committed to another billion euros of support to strengthen Ukraine," he said.

Sanchez clarified that "this is air defense to protect civilians, infrastructure, cities that continue to suffer from attacks, as happened this weekend in Kharkiv."

"Spain immediately supported Zelenskyy's Peace Formula in 2022. It is good news that the Peace Summit will be held in June, aimed at defining the basis for discussing peace based on the UN Charter, on the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," said Sanchez. "I think this meeting is a compromise for everyone to try all possible ways to resolve the conflict in all parts of the world," he said.

According to him, Spain will take part in the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin. "We will participate. I think it is very important. We will invite all possible participants of private state enterprises. Defense, peace, recovery, stability. These are our priorities that will unite us - Spain and Ukraine," he said.

We remind you that on May 27, 2024, Ukraine and Spain signed a security agreement.