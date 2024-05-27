Poland restricts movement of Russian diplomats around country, - Sikorski

Poland introduces restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats on the territory of the country. The corresponding restriction will apply to all Russian diplomats, except the ambassador of the Russian Federation. Warsaw took this step because of Russia’s participation in the hybrid war against the European Union and Poland.

This was stated by the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting with the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries, writes Onet, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Polish foreign policy department stated that Russian diplomats will be able to move only within the boundaries of the Mazowieckie Voivodeship, in which Warsaw is located. And consuls, according to Sikorski, will be allowed to stay only in the voivodeships where they work. The mentioned restrictions on movement in Poland will not apply only to the ambassador of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland plans to send a corresponding note to the Russian Embassy in the near future.

According to Sikorski, Warsaw decided to introduce such restrictions for Russian diplomats because of Russia's participation in a hybrid war against the European Union and Poland. Sikorski also added that Poland "has evidence that the Russian state is involved in sabotage in our country."

"We hope that the Russian Federation will take this as a very serious warning signal," the diplomat said.

Read more: Kuleba discussed Global Peace Summit and Crimean Platform with Head of Polish Senate Kidawa-Bląska. PHOTOS

In addition, he called on other countries of the European Union to join the restrictions.

"Other countries already have such rules, and we hope that others will follow our example," said the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Polish MFA spokesman Lukasz Jasina stated that Poland is not yet considering recalling its diplomats from Russia and completely severing relations with Moscow. Warsaw does not want to permanently block communication channels.