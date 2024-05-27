NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on countries of Alliance to allow Ukraine to strike with Western weapons on territory of Russian Federation, - "servant of people" Chernev

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons.

People's deputy Yehor Chernev (the "Servant of the People" faction), who is the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reported this on the Facebook social network, Censor.NET informs.

The elected official explained that it is about lifting certain restrictions on the destruction of legal targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Chernev also added that this decision was pushed through at the last moment, because the initial version of the declaration did not include this clause.

According to the deputy, one of the decisive factors was the support of this initiative by the American delegation led by Mike Turner and Gerald Connolly.

"We did it through joint efforts. Now the parliamentarians will have legal grounds to put even more pressure on their governments to implement the decisions of the NATO PA," said the statement of the head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO PA.

By the way, earlier Chernev reported that the White House has started the process of discussing decisions on granting Ukraine permission to launch strikes with American weapons on the territory of Russia, but there is still no consensus.

