Belgium to deliver 30 F-16s to Ukraine by 2028, first fighter jets to be delivered by end of this year - Foreign Minister Lahbib

Belgium intends to provide Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets. The first aircraft will arrive in Ukraine by the end of 2024, and the delivery of all the promised fighters is expected by 2028.

This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Hajia Lahbib on RTL, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Belgium will transfer thirty of its F-16 fighter-bombers to Ukraine by 2028, and the delivery of the first aircraft is expected "by the end of this year".

The minister also noted that this commitment will be formalised in a security guarantee agreement to be signed today by Ukraine and Belgium during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would make a working visit to Belgium on Tuesday 28 May.

Read more: Ukraine should have received F-16 two years ago, - American General Deptul

Fighter jets F-16 for Ukraine

Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said earlier that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s this summer.

Belgium said it would accelerate its efforts to deliver F-16s to Ukraine as early as 2024.

Pentagon chief Austin said in April that the first F-16s would start arriving in Ukraine with trained pilots in 2024.

The Netherlands will start sending F-16s to Ukraine in autumn 2024.