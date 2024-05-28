Councils, TCR and hospitals: Cabinet of Ministers has determined who will not be cut off from electricity. LIST

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the facilities that will not be affected by the power cuts.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 600, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers included the following facilities in the list of critical facilities that should be provided with priority electricity supply:

critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy and life support sectors;

healthcare institutions of state or municipal ownership;

military units and territorial centres for recruitment and social support (including facilities used for the 9 territorial community under martial law);

enterprises of the defence sector of Ukraine, in particular those performing mobilisation tasks for the creation, production, repair and supply of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, special components, as well as railway transport enterprises;

enterprises whose activities are important for ensuring the food, economic and/or energy security of the country, enterprises with a continuous production cycle;

electronic communication networks;

public authorities (Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet of Ministers, central executive authorities, law enforcement agencies (internal affairs agencies, prosecutor's offices, the Security Service of Ukraine, and SES facilities).

The resolution states that lists of critical facilities are prepared and approved by regional and Kyiv city state administrations (military administrations).

