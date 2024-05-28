Ukraine has right to defend itself in all possible ways, - Minister of Defense of Latvia Spruds

Ukraine has the right to defend itself in all possible ways, - Minister of Defense of Latvia Spruds

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the further military support of Ukraine is very important, in particular the provision of air defense systems to Kyiv.

Spruds noted that it is necessary to deploy active capabilities of the coalition to provide Ukraine with drones.

Touching on the question of the task of striking Russia with Western weapons, the Minister of Defense of Latvia emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself "by all possible means." Therefore, his country supports all actions of Ukraine aimed at protecting its state and its independence.

According to Spruds, in these critical days, Ukraine needs faster help, so Riga and other Baltic countries are calling on European partners to provide much faster practical help to Kyiv, especially air defense systems.

Negotiations with the Russian Federation

The Latvian minister noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been trying to conduct some "negotiations" for some time, but the West must understand that it is dealing with a war criminal.

Therefore, in this matter, it is necessary to concentrate not on conversations with Putin, but on military aid to Ukraine.