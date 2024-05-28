There are no signs that Putin wants to end war against Ukraine. On contrary, we see strengthening, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statements about peace negotiations. According to the Secretary General of NATO, there are currently no signs of Russia’s helmsman’s readiness to end the war against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg stated this before the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union in the format of defense ministers in Brussels, writes "Ukrinform", Censor.NET informs.

"This war could end tomorrow if Russia ends this war and President Putin stops attacking Ukraine. The problem is that we don't see any signs that he plans to end the war. On the contrary, we see an escalation," said the NATO Secretary General.

Regarding possible peace talks in the future, Stoltenberg emphasized that only "Ukrainians should decide what conditions are acceptable to them." He also noted that what is happening "at the table is closely related to the situation on the battlefield." Therefore, according to Stoltenberg, NATO should provide military support to Kyiv in order to demonstrate to Putin that he will not be able to defeat Ukraine.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed "Ural" and "Kamaz" of occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

"We believe that what is happening around the negotiations is closely related to the situation on the battlefield. Therefore, if we want to end up with agreements where Russia recognizes that Ukraine should stand as a sovereign independent state in Europe, then the only way to achieve this is to provide military support to Ukraine in order to demonstrate to President Putin that he will not win on the battlefield," NATO Secretary General said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that in recent months the allies have not delivered to Ukraine what they promised.