Pokrovsk direction remains hottest, enemy is actively using KABs - General Staff of Armed Forces

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian invaders. Currently, the number of combat clashes has increased to 76. The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest along the entire front line.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 4:30 p.m.

Combat operations in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, two combat clashes are ongoing in the area of the settlement of Liptsi. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Vovchansk with KABs. Six bombs have been dropped by the enemy on this city since the beginning of the current day. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defenses and actively resisting the invaders.

There were 14 clashes in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Nevskyi districts.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed "Ural" and "Kamaz" of occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Combat operations in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders cut off eight out of 10 enemy attacks in the Torske and Serebriansky forest areas. Loss of positions is not allowed. Two military clashes are taking place near the settlement of Terna.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our troops in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces repulsed 14 clashes, six are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka and Progress. The enemy hit Yevhenivka with two anti-aircraft missiles, and in addition to two anti-aircraft missiles, the enemy hit Novoselivka First with unguided air missiles.

The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs in the Kurakhiv direction. The aggressor dropped four anti-aircraft missiles on Elizavetivka, three on Yevhenivka. Four combat clashes took place in this direction since the beginning of the day. One is still ongoing near Vodyanyi.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy continues to attack in the Staromaiorske area. Three attacks by the occupiers were repelled by units of the Defense Forces, one is still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers control the situation.

Read more: Ukraine has right to defend itself in all possible ways, - Minister of Defense of Latvia Spruds

Fighting in the south

In the Prydniprovsk direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, seven attempts by the enemy to dislodge our units in the Krynky area have already failed. One combat encounter is still ongoing.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.