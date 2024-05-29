Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 505,100 people (+1300 per day), 7700 tanks, 13066 artillery systems, 14891 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 505,100 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.05.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 505100 (+1300) people,
tanks - 7700 (+8) units
armoured combat vehicles - 14891 (+33) units,
artillery systems - 13066 (+37) units,
MLRS - 1087 (+2) units,
air defence systems - 815 (+0) units
aircraft - 357 (+0) units
helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10510 (+28),
cruise missiles - 2222 (+0),
ships - 27 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
motor vehicles and tankers - 17796 (+56) units
special equipment - 2142 (+20)
