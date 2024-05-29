Situation in power system has improved due to active operation of solar power plants - Ukrenergo

No blackouts are expected during the day. The situation in the power system has improved amid sunny weather and the operation of two NPP units that have started operating after repairs.

"At night, a Russian UAV attacked a power facility in Rivne region. Consumers were cut off from power supply, and after 2 hours the power supply was restored," the statement said.

It is also noted that blackouts are not expected on 29 May, as the situation has improved due to the operation of solar power plants.

Today, Ukraine imports electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in the total amount of 18,821 MWh per day, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,700 MW in some hours.

Why the power is cut off

As reported, since the end of March, Russia has resumed massive attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiiv, and Trypillia thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants, were damaged. Overall, the government estimates the loss of generating capacity at 8 GW.

Due to the power shortage caused by the shelling, the power system operator NPC "Ukrenergo" started limiting power supply to industry in early May, and on 14 May, the power supply restrictions were extended to household consumers.

Ukrenergo's CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi warned that the situation in the power system could improve this week, but that blackouts would not be completely avoided either in summer or autumn.