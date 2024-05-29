EU is considering all options for responding to adoption of law "on foreign agents" in Georgia - Borrell

The European Union emphasized that the law "on foreign agents" adopted by the Parliament of Georgia contradicts the key principles and values ​​of the EU.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The European Union deeply regrets that the Parliament of Georgia decided to override the President's veto of the law on transparency of foreign influence and to ignore the detailed legal arguments of the Venice Commission, which clearly recommended the repeal of this law.

The EU has repeatedly emphasized that the law adopted by the Parliament of Georgia contradicts the key principles and values ​​of the EU," he said.

The diplomat noted that the adoption of this law would lead to a retreat from at least three of the nine steps that were recommended by the European Commission to grant Georgia the status of a candidate country for EU membership.

"We call on the Georgian authorities to change this trend and return to the European path. There is still time to change this dynamic - but this requires a strong commitment from the authorities. The EU and its member states are considering all options for responding to these events," Borrell emphasized.

He noted that the EU continues to support the people of Georgia and recognizes the choice of the vast majority of the country's citizens in favor of the European future.

Law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

On May 14, the Parliament of Georgia voted for the law "On transparency of foreign influence" in the third final reading. Mass protests against the adoption of the document took place in the capital of the country, Tbilisi. According to the media, the EU will freeze Georgia's application for accession if the law on "foreign agents" comes into force. NATO warned the Georgian authorities that the decision to adopt the scandalous law is incompatible with its Western course, including plans for membership in the Alliance. The White House said that the law on "foreign agents" will push Georgia even further away from the values ​​of the EU and NATO.

On May 18, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, promised the law "On transparency of foreign influence", adopted by the parliament.