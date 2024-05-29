Occupiers fired mortars at civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda: man was injured
On May 29, a 62-year-old civilian man was wounded as a result of mortar shelling by the Russian army in the town of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.
Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As noted, on May 29, 2024, around 11:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka District.
"As a result of the enemy's attack, a 62-year-old civilian man was injured and was hospitalized," the prosecutor's office said.
It will be reminded, in the morning in the Sumy region, air defense forces shot down a Russian missile.
