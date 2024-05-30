Attack on 128th SMIB in Zaporizhzhia: Prosecutor General’s Office denies information about collapse of case in court

The information that the criminal case regarding the death of soldiers of the 128th SMIB of theZakarpattia during an award ceremony in a front-line village in Zaporizhzhia fell apart in court is not true.

A complex of investigative actions is ongoing

It is noted that criminal proceedings on the fact of negligent treatment of military service under part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being investigated by SBI investigators under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region. Currently, a complex of investigative actions is underway, forensic examinations have been scheduled.

Administrative protocol for the brigade commander

"Separately, we note that an administrative protocol was drawn up against the brigade commander under Part 2 of Article 172-16 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine regarding untimely notification of the event," the PGO reported.

Instead, after reviewing the protocol, the court closed the proceedings in the administrative case due to the lack of an administrative offense.

"At the same time, this circumstance does not in any way affect the state of the investigation of the criminal proceedings. It also does not exempt a person from criminal responsibility in case of establishing and proving his guilt," the press service added.

The death of soldiers of the 128th brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region

Also remind, on November 4, a tragedy occurred in the 128th brigade - the occupiers attacked Ukrainian servicemen in one of the front-line villages of the Zaporizhia region during the line-up for the presentation of awards on the occasion of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery.

A three-day mourning for the fallen soldiers was announced in the Zakarpattia region.

The 128th brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers due to a Russian missile attack.

The SBI reported that the Ministry of Defense is investigating the actions of the officials who organized the line-up of the 128th brigade.