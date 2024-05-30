DIU operation in Crimea results in damage to 4 "Tunets" boats - 2 of them were destroyed: DIU clarifies

According to updated reports, Group 13 special forces destroyed two enemy KC-701 "Tunets" boats in Crimea and hit two other vessels of the same type.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine posted this on Facebook.

"According to the updated data, as a result of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's mission, Group 13 special forces destroyed two enemy boats KS-701 "Tunets" in Crimea and hit two more vessels of the same type," the statement said.

Thus, the total losses of the aggressor state of Russia from the attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 strike marine drones are four fast transport and amphibious boats KC-701 "Tunets".

Read more: Two Russian boats "Tunets" were destroyed in occupied Crimea - DIU. VIDEO

"The occupiers used these means for logistics and patrolling the waters near the temporarily occupied peninsula," the DIU added.

This morning, the DIU reported that they had destroyed two Russian "Tunets" boats in occupied Crimea.