Defence Forces successfully hit occupiers’ ferry crossing in Crimea with ATACMS missiles - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck with ATACMS missiles at the Kerch ferry crossing, which was actively used by the enemy to supply its troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the attack, two ferries carrying rail and road traffic were severely damaged. One of them ran aground, blocking the operation of the entire Kerch ferry.





According to the General Staff, the crossing was covered by "modern" Russian air defence systems - "Pantsyr", "Tor", "Triumph". However, the missiles, which have been in service since the 1990s, successfully overcame the invaders' "newest" air defence shield.

"Thanks to the successful combat work of Ukrainian missile launchers, the military logistics of the occupiers on the peninsula have been significantly undermined," the statement said.