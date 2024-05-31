Oil terminals in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation were hit by Neptune missiles and UAVs - General Staff of AFU

Defense forces of Ukraine struck the Russian oil terminal near the port of Kavkaz with several Neptune missiles. Another terminal was hit by a UAV.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The strike group of the group of forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the ferry crossing and the oil terminal of the port "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

This happened at the beginning of the day on May 31 - the next night after the Ukrainian Defense Forces disabled the Kerch ferry crossing on the territory of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea with well-aimed strikes, which were traveling to the port of "Kavkaz" and were used for military logistics of the aggressor.

The damage to the oil terminal in the area of ​​the port "Kavkaz" was caused by several Ukrainian-made rockets from the shore-based missile complex "Neptun"," the message says.

At present, the accuracy of hitting targets is being investigated. The results of objective control confirm the explosions at the target locations.

The General Staff noted that the attack UAVs of the Defense Forces hit another oil terminal on the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

"Modern" and "effective" Russian air defenses again proved powerless against our missiles and unmanned systems and could not protect important facilities used for logistics and supply of the Russian army. There will be more... We continue to destroy the enemy, his equipment, and military infrastructure," they concluded.

It will be recalled that earlier the Russians announced an attack on an oil depot in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

