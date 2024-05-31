Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine - Prime Minister Šimonite
The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, announced her readiness to send instructors to Ukraine to train the military.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.
"Lithuania, if necessary, would perhaps train them in Ukraine in partnership with countries that would be ready to do it," she said.
Earlier, the mass media reported that France may announce the sending of its instructors to Ukraine next week.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password