Lithuania is ready to send military instructors to Ukraine - Prime Minister Šimonite

The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, announced her readiness to send instructors to Ukraine to train the military.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"Lithuania, if necessary, would perhaps train them in Ukraine in partnership with countries that would be ready to do it," she said.

Earlier, the mass media reported that France may announce the sending of its instructors to Ukraine next week.

