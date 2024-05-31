Netherlands allows Ukraine to use F-16 over territory of Russian Federation. You have right to self-defense - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Slot

The Netherlands will not object to Ukraine’s future use of F-16 fighter jets over Russian territory as a means of self-defense.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

She arrived on the second day of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague.

"If you have the right to self-defense, there are no boundaries to the use of weapons... This is a general principle," Slot emphasized.

The Netherlands together with Denmark and Belgium lead the so-called F-16 coalition for Ukraine.

Bruins Slot noted that the use of Western aircraft over the territory of Russia gives Ukraine Article 51 of the UN Charter, which refers to the right to self-defense.

Currently, Ukrainian pilots are being trained on F-16 fighters, as well as ground technical personnel.

It is expected that the first F-16s may arrive in Ukraine this summer.

It was previously reported that 10 Ukrainian servicemen completed F-16 maintenance training in the Netherlands.