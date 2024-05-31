Since beginning of day, there have been 26 combat clashes at front. Russians are trying to attack near Dibrova in Lyman direction - General Staff

Over the past day, 127 combat engagements took place on the frontline, 26 more since the beginning of the day. Two enemy attempts to approach Chasiv Yar were repelled

Shelling of Ukrainian troops and civilian positions

Over the past day, the Russians launched three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using 22 missiles, 64 airstrikes using 97 combat aircraft. They also carried out more than three thousand attacks with various types of weapons, including 123 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

Since the beginning of this day, 26 combat engagements have already taken place. The Russian invaders launched one missile attack using six missiles, three air strikes using four combat aircraft, attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, fired over 450 times at our troops' positions and settlements, including four times with MLRS.

On the night of 31 May 2024, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region (Russia), Kyiv with an Iskander-K cruise missile from the Kursk region (Russia), and launched four Shahed attack UAVs from the Yeysk region (Russia).

As a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile firing groups destroyed four "Shahed" in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions, as well as an "Iskander-K" cruise missile in the Kyiv region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit 21 areas of concentration of personnel, one air defence system, and two enemy artillery systems.

At the beginning of the day, our missile forces successfully attacked a ferry crossing and an oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory.

Over the past day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1,390 people. The enemy also lost 18 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 55 tactical UAVs, seven missiles, 56 vehicles, and 11 pieces of special equipment.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has not conducted any active operations in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines.

The enemy lost 152 occupants in this sector yesterday. Moreover, our troops destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, 10 UAVs, and the same number of vehicles. One tank, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system, and five vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, one hostile attack was repelled near Novoyehorivka since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestove, and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

According to updated figures, total enemy losses in the Kupyansk sector amounted to 82 people over the last day. One tank, an artillery system, two vehicles, and a Serp-VS5 electronic warfare station were destroyed. An armored combat vehicle and five enemy artillery systems were damaged.

The situation in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders are trying to attack near Dibrova. The situation is tense. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

Fighting continues in the area of Berestove in the Siversk sector. Three times the enemy tried to break through in the direction of Vyymka. They were unsuccessful. Ukrainian troops did not suffer any losses.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two enemy attempts to approach Chasovyi Yar were repelled since the beginning of the day. The Ukrainian Defence Forces units are successfully holding back the attack and strengthening their positions in some areas.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance. So far, the enemy has made four attempts to push our units back from their positions. Fighting continues near Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, and Nevelske. An attack near Novoaleksandrovka was repelled.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues near Kostiantynivka. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The enemy paid a heavy price for yesterday's activity in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. According to the updated information, the Russian aggressor lost a total of 534 people killed and wounded in these two sectors alone. Four occupant tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, and six cars were destroyed. In addition, three more tanks, four armored combat vehicles, and two artillery systems were damaged.

The situation in the south

In the Orikhivsk sector, three enemy assaults were repelled in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novoandriivka. No positions were lost.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Ukraine's defense forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.