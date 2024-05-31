Great Britain did not give 100% permission to use Storm Shadow on territory of Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not received full confirmation from representatives of the British government that the Armed Forces have the ability to use long-range weapons, in particular Storm Shadow missiles, against targets on the territory of Russia.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

"Great Britain did not give 100% permission for this. We raised this issue twice. We did not receive confirmation from the head of the Foreign Ministry," he said.

The President admitted that the final decision depends on the consensus of partners, in particular the United States.

Earlier, the adviser to the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Yurii Sak, said that Ukraine, with the permission of Great Britain, had already struck the territory of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles.

