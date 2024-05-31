We are not transferring enough, this needs to be changed so that Ukraine receives adequate aid - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Matt Frederiksen said that partners should provide more aid to Ukraine to protect it from Russian aggression.

She said this at a press conference with participants of the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, Censor.NET reports.

"We, as allies, understand that we are not giving enough. This must be changed so that you receive support in the right amount," the Danish prime minister said.

Frederiksen said that the main goal is to make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to fight.

"But also to understand what we can do to support you on your way to the EU and NATO. You are part of our Euro-Atlantic community," she added.

