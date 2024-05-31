China’s support for Russia is having a major impact on situation on battlefield in Ukraine. Europe understands threats - Blinken

China’s support allows Russia to strengthen its military-industrial base, which directly affects the situation on the battlefield. Europe is concerned that Beijing is actually helping Russia in its war against Ukraine.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a briefing, "European Pravda" reports, Censor.NET informs.

The secretary of state was asked what the USA and Europe are going to do about the fact that China's support helps Russia to fuel its military-industrial complex under sanctions.

Blinken said that Europe understands the threats of cooperation between Beijing and Moscow. He noted that this issue was widely discussed during the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague on 31 May.

"The fact that Russia is receiving support from China, as the secretary general said, is now having a great impact on the situation on the battlefield... From what I heard today, the Europeans are also taking this very seriously, and I expect Europe to start doing something," Blinken said.

The diplomat also reminded that a number of Chinese companies have already been sanctioned by the US for their involvement in sanctions circumvention schemes or support of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Earlier, Anthony Blinken said that China provides enormous support to Russia's defence industry in the form of microelectronics supplies. This allows Russia to rapidly produce weapons that are then used in the war against Ukraine.

