Warsaw can train military unit from Ukrainians mobilised in Poland: it will be a more effective way to help Ukraine - Sikorski

Poland is considering the possibility of training a Ukrainian military unit out of the mobilised Ukrainians currently in Poland.

This was announced on Friday in Prague, where a two-day summit of NATO foreign ministers is taking place, by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Poland considered Ukraine's request for training, but we concluded that it would be safer and more effective to train a Ukrainian unit from Ukrainians in Poland who are subject to conscription into the Ukrainian army, and that this would be a more effective way to help Ukraine," Sikorski said.

The head of Polish diplomacy also noted that negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement are going "well" and expressed hope that it will be signed before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland does not rule out the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine.