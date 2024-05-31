US does not limit strikes on Russian territory to Kharkiv - Carpenter

Ukraine can use American weapons against Russian groups near the border where necessary.

This was stated by a representative of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

When asked by a journalist whether the authorisation for strikes against Russia was not only to protect Kharkiv, but also other regions such as Sumy, Michael Carpenter, a representative of the US National Security Council, replied:

"This extends to ensuring that Ukrainians can defend themselves. Yes, across the border against Russian attacks coming from there."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially confirmed that US President Joe Biden had given Ukraine permission to use weapons received from the US to strike military targets in Russia.