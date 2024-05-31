Pistorius explained easing of ban on strikes by German weapons against Russia: "We have adapted to situation"

Germany’s decision to allow Ukraine to use German weapons against military targets in Russia is a result of a strategic adjustment to a changing situation.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a visit to Moldova on 31 May, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Pistorius stressed that he believes it was the right decision to allow Kyiv to strike certain military targets in Russia with German weapons.

"This is what we have always done since the beginning of the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine. We have adapted to the situation, we have adapted our strategy in each case," he said at a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Anatolie Nosatîi.

At the same time, Pistorius said, Germany will not resume discussions about supplying Ukraine with German Taurus cruise missiles. He explained that these discussions would again concern weapons with a range of several hundred kilometres.

"And this line remains unchanged, even after the statements of our partners and ourselves," he stressed.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially confirmed that US President Joe Biden had given Ukraine permission to use weapons received from the US to strike military targets in Russia.