Missile strikes in Lviv region: 3 critical infrastructure objects were hit, there is destruction. 4 people were injured (updated)

During the massive night attack on June 1, 2024, 6 cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there is destruction.

"Previously, there are no dead or injured (the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that 4 people were injured in the Lviv region as a result of the attack. - Ed.).

According to RMA, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, and mobile fire groups of the AC "West" destroyed 18 missiles and 6 "shaheed" in their area of ​​responsibility.

During the alarm, the defenders of the sky also destroyed targets over the Lviv region.

"Life support systems in the Lviv region are working normally," Kozytskyi sums up.

"This night, units of the "West" Air Command destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles and 4 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs over the Lviv region," he later added.

"According to updated information, as a result of a night attack by the enemy on one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, unfortunately, four people were injured. They were hospitalized. The condition is of medium severity," Kozytskyi said at 10:20 a.m.

A massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 1 June 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.

Censor.NET also reported that racists had massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, and there was damage to the energy infrastructure.

In addition, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipro region. The occupiers also launched a missile attack on Balaklia.