Zelenskyy on mass attack of Russian Federation: Russia’s main goal is to normalize terror and take advantage of lack of sufficient number of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of June 1. He stated that the main goal of the enemy is to normalize terror against the civilian population.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Civilian people, infrastructure, energy facilities. This is what Russia is at war with. Tonight, another shelling from more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones was directed at the south, center, and west of Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, the main goal of Russia is to normalize terror, to use the lack of sufficient air defense equipment and the determination of Ukraine's partners.

"Russian terrorists understand only the language of force. And the only way to stop this terror and prevent it from becoming the norm is to take effective decisions in a timely manner. Full protection of the Ukrainian sky must become the norm so that the crazies in the Kremlin understand that their terror is not achieving its goals," the president emphasized.

Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, acceleration, and expansion of F-16 supplies, as well as provision of soldiers with all necessary capabilities.

"Only when Putin loses the ability to hit civilians and civilian infrastructure will he be forced to stop his terror. This is a test of humanity and resolve for the free world. Either we will pass this test together, or the world will plunge into even greater destabilization and chaos," added Zelenskyy.

A massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 1, 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.

Censor.NET also reported that racists had massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, and there was damage to the energy infrastructure.

In addition, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure in the Dnipro region. The occupiers also launched a missile attack on Balaklia.