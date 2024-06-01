Georgia remains NATO partner country, despite adoption of law on "foreign agents" - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Georgia remains a partner of the North Atlantic Alliance even after the approval of the law on "foreign agents".

Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"Georgia is a partner. I recently visited it. It is important that we cooperate with such partner countries as Georgia," he said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the new law on "foreign agents" is taking Georgia in the wrong direction, "and that is why NATO allies and many other countries have expressed their concern."

In addition, Stoltenberg emphasized, NATO did not consider any possible consequences of the adoption of the law on "foreign agents" for Georgia.

"Our partnership is something that has broad support. But, of course, part of the partnership is political dialogue. Part of that political dialogue is also expressing concerns," he added.

Law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

On May 14, the Parliament of Georgia voted for the law "On transparency of foreign influence" in the third final reading. Mass protests against the adoption of the document took place in the capital of the country, Tbilisi. According to the media, the EU will freeze Georgia's application for accession if the law on "foreign agents" comes into force. NATO warned the Georgian authorities that the decision to adopt the scandalous law is incompatible with its Western course, including plans for membership in the Alliance. The White House said that the law on "foreign agents" will push Georgia even further away from the values ​​of the EU and NATO.

On May 18, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, promised the law "On transparency of foreign influence", adopted by the parliament.