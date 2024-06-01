In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, traitors force employees of the budget sector to donate blood for the needs of the Russian military

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that for this purpose, a mobile complex for the collection of donor blood travels around district centers.

The NRC noted that the need for donor blood arose due to a large influx of wounded occupiers to local hospitals.

"This is done in the best Kremlin propaganda traditions. Donors demonstrably become all employees of the occupation administrations, followed by teachers," the report says.

According to the National Resistance Center, currently in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea, the enemy has filled all the hospitals and clinics with their wounded.

"Here, the Kremlin's wards continue to limit the civilian population's ability to receive medical services, because more and more of the peninsula's hospitals are being reoriented into military hospitals," NRC adds.