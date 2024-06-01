ENG
Everything that is frozen conflict is slow war, - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that everything that is a frozen conflict is a war - a slow war, or a slow occupation, or a frozen conflict between the parties.

He said this in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

"And there will come a moment when all this will thaw for one reason or another. The occupier will always find a reason. He needs a pause to strengthen his position on the battlefield. To understand where he has a deficit. We know it. We have the same deficit, we talk about it openly," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Russia has more equipment than the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the Russian army also has a deficit - a lack of experienced soldiers, artillery shells, and missiles.

The head of state emphasized that the "freezing" of the war, a pause, will benefit only Russia, but not Ukraine.

"They will become stronger, and after that, as was the case in the Normandy Agreements, he will gain strength, and he can give you an ultimatum - recognize all territories, not be in the Alliance (NATO, - ed.), forget about European integration, and there will be many such conditions ", Zelenskyy summarized.

