Occupiers shelled village in Kharkiv region. Wounded woman

On the afternoon of June 1, Russian invaders attacked the village of Chaikivka, Kharkiv district. A 45-year-old local resident was injured.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the police, on June 1, at around 1:20 p.m., the Russian military shelled the village of Chaikivka of the Malodanyliva community in the Kharkiv region. Enemy ammunition hit a private house. A 45-year-old local woman was injured as a result of the invaders' shelling. She received a shrapnel wound. The police reported that the woman was taken to the hospital.

Also, as a result of enemy fire, the roof of the building was damaged, as well as the fence and the gas pipe.

Watch more: SSU special forces shot down Russian "Orlan-10" in Kherson region. VIDEO

Employees of the investigative and operative group, explosives technicians and forensic experts are working on the spot.

Due to the fact of another violation by the enemy of the laws and customs of war, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, on May 30, a volunteer from Switzerland was injured due to enemy shelling in the city of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region. The man came to Ukraine to help with the evacuation of people and animals from areas of active hostilities.