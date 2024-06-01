Defense forces repelled 15 assaults by Russians in Orihiv direction, five more - in Krynky area

Daily counter-battery fighting and repelling enemy assaults continues in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy did not stop trying to knock out our units from their occupied positions.

"The occupiers carried out 15 unsuccessful assaults in the Orihiv direction. They had no success.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy carried out 5 assaults in the area of ​​Krynky. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions. Our fighters continue to carry out comprehensive measures to maintain positions.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out missile strikes on the southern regions, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles from tactical aviation and missile carriers of the enemy fleet.

Defense forces destroyed 10 missiles. It was not without hits. The rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad region. Dozens of buildings and civilian cars were damaged. People were not injured.

As a result of falling fragments of a downed rocket in Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out at an energy facility, which was promptly extinguished.

At night, during a massive combined missile-drone attack, air defense forces destroyed 25 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed -131/136" type in the sky over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

The occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types, and do not stop aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the flight of 230 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone.

"There are 4 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black and Azov seas, including 2 missile carriers," the message reads.



