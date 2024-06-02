Defense forces control Vovchansk by 70% - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The defence forces control Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) by about 70%.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshin, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"Currently, the Defence Forces control the city of Vovchansk, about 70%. There are fierce battles with the occupiers in the city and its surroundings, as the Russians keep trying to advance or gain a foothold with small assault groups. However, the Defence Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold and keep the invaders under fire control," Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn also added that the Defence Forces are keeping the Vovcha River under fire control and "will make every effort to prevent the enemy from crossing to the other side of the river".