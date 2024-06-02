ENG
In Vinnytsia, air defense forces destroyed 25th "Shahed" - Air Force

On the morning of June 2, the air defense forces in the Vinnytsia region destroyed the last of the "shaheeds" that were attacked by the Russians at night.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 25th Shahed was destroyed by anti-aircraft defense in the Vinnytsia region," the message reads.

Also remind, on the morning of June 2, the Air Force reported the destruction of 24 enemy attack UAVs.

