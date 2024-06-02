Emergency shutdowns have been cancelled - DTEK (updated)

Emergency shutdowns have been canceled. Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk region return to stabilization schedules.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

It is also a reminder that today's schedules are valid from 06:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

"The situation in the power system remains difficult. Power engineers continue to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's attack," DTEK informs.

Subsequently, "Ukrenergo" was informed that the emergency shutdowns have been canceled, and the schedules of stabilization shutdowns will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 06:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Earlier, DTEK reported that emergency power outages are used in Kyiv and 4 regions. Subsequently, the general director of the electricity supplier Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko informed that emergency power outages are used throughout the country. Schedules are not valid.

In its turn, "Ukrenergo" informed that emergency shutdowns are in effect from 9:00 a.m. throughout the day throughout Ukraine, except for 3 regions.