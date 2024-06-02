Occupiers tried to advance in area of ​​Starytsia, hottest place at moment near village of Sokil in Donetsk region - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 2, 2024, the number of combat clashes on the front has already increased to 38. The enemy continues to operate most actively in the Pokrovsky direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the Defense Forces are deterring the attacks of the Russian invaders. As of this hour, 10 skirmishes are underway in several different directions.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the occupiers do not stop artillery shelling of the settlements of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Today, enemy artillery fired from Russian border areas in the areas of 10 different villages, among them Hremiach, Myropyllia, and Bleshnia.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

So far, there has been one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of ​​the village of Staritsa in the Kharkiv direction. Russian terrorists continue bombing border settlements in the north of Kharkiv region. From the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Shebekino and Korocha settlements of the Belgorod region, the Russian invaders dropped 16 guided aerial bombs in the areas of Vovchansk, Stary Saltov, Neskuchny, Staritsa, Ivanivka, and Bily Kolodyaz.

The enemy launched attacks in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Nevsky in the Kupiansk direction. The number of assault attempts by the occupiers increased to four. A military clash continues near Nevsky. The enemy is actively using aviation - five anti-aircraft missile defense systems were dropped during three airstrikes in the areas of Stepova Nevoselivka, Borivske, and Andriivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, fighting continues near Rozdolivka and Vyiimka in the Siversk direction. The total number of enemy attacks for today is six. The Russian occupiers launched an airstrike in the Ivano-Dariivka district.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor maintains a high intensity of attacks and has already tried to improve the tactical position 13 times, seven of them have already been repelled by our soldiers. The hottest situation is currently in the area of ​​the Sokil village of the Donetsk region - there are ongoing battles in three locations. In addition, the repulse of enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Umansky, and Yasnobrodivka continues.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks that day. One combat clash continues in the Krasnohorivka area, where the occupiers are trying to push our units out of their positions.

Read more: Battle continues in the Starytsa area. Our soldiers are strengthening front line of defense in Kharkiv region - General Staff

The situation in the South

In general, in the direction of Vremivka, the enemy resorted to offensive actions twice today and continues its attempts to advance in the direction of Staromayorske. Attacks repelled.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.