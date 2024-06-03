Umierov called on world defense companies to invest in production of weapons in Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, called on the world's leading defense companies to invest in the production of weapons in our country, as well as to create joint defense enterprises.

Rustem Umierov spoke about it on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

As part of the Asian Security Summit "Dialogue Shangri-La", the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, met with representatives of the world's leading defense companies and technology giants, including BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, Saab, Google and Oracle, among others.

The minister urged them to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine and to create joint defense enterprises.

"This partnership has great potential: Ukraine gets access to the latest technologies, and the company gets the opportunity to develop advanced weapons. For us, the creation of a powerful military industry is a matter of national security," Umierov said.

The head of the defense department noted that Ukraine already cooperates with the mentioned companies. And the soldiers of the Armed Forces, according to him, successfully test their weapons, equipment and technologies on the battlefield, providing unique feedback that helps improve products.

"Our focus is production in Ukraine or the involvement of Ukrainian companies in cooperation with these world giants," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

Finally, he thanked the world's leading corporations for their constant support of our state.

We will remind that earlier the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov called on the neighboring NATO member states to close the sky over the western regions of our country.