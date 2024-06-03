US is looking for additional air defense systems for Ukraine, but without economy it is impossible to wage war, - Sullivan

Jake Sullivan noted that the US is investing in the development of the Ukrainian economy right now, without waiting for the end of the war.

This was stated by the White House adviser on national security during the Global Impact forum of officials and experts in Washington, "Voice of America" ​​writes, Censor.NET informs.

Sullivan said the U.S. is currently "actively working to find and acquire additional air defense systems" for Ukraine to help it defend against Russian terror.

In addition, he also emphasized the importance of building the economy of Ukraine in the conditions of war, as the conduct of an effective military campaign also depends on it.

"But on the other hand, you can't fight a war, a war of aggression, that your neighbor has started and is waging on your territory, if you don't have the economy to generate the resources to keep your soldiers on the front lines," a White House adviser said.

Sullivan noted that "the idea that somehow we can maintain a military but not an economy defies everything we know about running an effective military campaign."

"So under the leadership of people like Penny Pritzker (U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery of Ukraine, - Ed.) and others who are thinking hard with their Ukrainian partners about what we can do to plant the seeds for this future opportunity and how these seeds will blossom even in the midst of war is a big priority of ours," the US official said.

A representative of Joe Biden's administration said that the US is investing in the development of the Ukrainian economy right now. He reminded that the US aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 61 billion dollars also included financing of non-military aid for our country. We are talking about 9 billion in economic aid to the Ukrainian government as a loan.

It will be recalled that earlier the senior director for European affairs of the US National Security Council, Michael Carpenter, said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the US has provided about 81 billion dollars to support our state. Of these funds, 51 billion is military aid.