German strikes on Russian territory do not threaten escalation - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe that allowing Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with weapons supplied by his country will lead to escalation.

He said this on the air of the Antenne Bayern radio station

"As the US president said, it is only about the ability to defend a large city, such as Kharkiv," Scholz said.

The chancellor noted that the decision to grant Kyiv the right to use German weapons to strike targets in the Russian Federation was carefully considered in cooperation with allies.

The German politician emphasized that he would never allow pressure to persuade him to make "wrong and untimely decisions."

Authorization for Ukraine to use Western weapons against Russia

As reported by Censor.NET, the German government has authorized Ukraine to use German weapons to strike at Russian territory. However, it can only strike the territory bordering Kharkiv region.

The United States and a number of other Western countries have granted Kyiv the same right.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened that decisions regarding Ukraine's use of the American weapons provided to it could have "fatal consequences."

