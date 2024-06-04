All of Crimea is under fire control of Defense Forces of Ukraine, - Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders keep the entire territory of the occupied peninsula under fire control.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on FREEDOM.

He noted that permission to strike with Western weapons on the occupied peninsula is not needed, as Crimea is an internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Regarding the attack on the Kavkaz port, Pletenchuk noted that the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian weapons.

"As far as Crimea is concerned, it is all our territory. No one here has any questions about the application. And considering the radius covered after the attack on the Kavkaz port, accordingly, everyone has an understanding that Crimea is actually all under fire control. And in principle, there were quite a few interesting cases that we did not voice in any way. However, the same ferry crossing in Kerch also testifies to a lot," said the speaker.

Pletenchuk emphasized that the Russian occupiers made the appropriate conclusions and began withdrawing their ships from Crimea.

"For this, it was necessary to lose the newest small missile ship from the fleet in order to finally decide on it," he said.

We will remind you that in 27 months, Ukraine sank or seriously damaged more than a dozen large warships with strikes against the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea. This is about a third of the entire fleet.