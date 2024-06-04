Kyiv has exceeded limits, there will be emergency power outages. Schedules do not work - Yasno
As of June 4, 2024, Kyiv has exceeded the electricity consumption limits. Emergency blackouts will be applied in the city.
This was announced on Facebook by Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.
"Today. Kyiv has exceeded the limits. "Ukrenergo has instructed for emergency power outages. The schedules are not working," Kovalenko writes.
According to Ukrenergo, the deficit in the power system today is higher than yesterday.
