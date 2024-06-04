Occupiers have dropped about 300 aerial bombs near Vovchansk since May 10, - spokesman of Khortytsia OSGT

The Russian invaders do not stop terrorizing the Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, since May 10, the occupiers dropped about 300 aerial bombs near the city of Vovchansk, located in the north of Kharkiv region.

In a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, said this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the area of ​​the city of Vovchansk, where the Russian army launched an offensive on May 10, the enemy dropped a total of about 300 aerial bombs.

Voloshyn also added that in the last day alone, the invaders dropped about 30 anti-tank missiles on Kharkiv and the region. In particular, in the morning, Russian troops struck Kupiansk with a KAB.

As Voloshyn noted, the Russian invaders do not stop terrorizing the Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. They continue to strike with guided aerial bombs, destroying civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, Voloshyn said that on June 2, Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction captured about 60 Russian invaders.