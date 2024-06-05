Today, power outages can last more than 4 hours - Kudrytskyi

Today, June 5, 2024, a significant deficit is recorded in the energy system. The duration of light exclusions can be 4 hours or even more.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", told about this on the "Breakfast with 1+1" broadcast, Censor.NET informs.

"If our colleagues stick to the limits, the shutdowns will be scheduled, but the deficit is quite significant, so the duration of these shutdowns, unfortunately, may also be significant. It can be 4 hours, it can be more, depending on whether we are talking about rush hour - morning or evening, or hours when the shortage situation is mostly a little less acute. This is a daytime zone," Kudrytskyi noted.

He previously noted that power shortages will return in earnest this week.