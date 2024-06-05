Polish farmers continue to block movement of trucks at "Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne" checkpoint - SBS

The Poles are blocking the movement of trucks at the "Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne" checkpoint. The situation as of the morning of June 5, 2024 is unchanged.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The blocking continues. No changes," he noted.

Earlier, the border guards reported that during the blocking of the cargo section at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne border crossing in the direction of the entry into Ukraine, the Polish side would allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 cars each) and up to 4 cars per hour with humanitarian cargo.

Passage of the remaining categories of vehicles in both directions will be carried out continuously.

Read more: Polish farmers blocked truck traffic at Rava-Ruska checkpoint

As Censor.NET reported, on June 4, Polish protesters blocked the movement of trucks at the Rava-Ruska - Grebenne checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

There is a complete stop to the movement of trucks leaving Ukraine.