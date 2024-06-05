ENG
Body of policewoman who was washed away by wave from pier in Odessa was found 1 km from shore

The body of a dead policewoman who was washed away by a wave the day before was found in the sea in Odesa.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"In Odesa, divers of the State Emergency Service found the body of a girl who was swept off the pier by a wave the day before. This afternoon, at a distance of about 1 km from the shore, divers discovered the body of a drowned woman," the report says.

It was previously reported that on June 2, a 20-year-old police employee from the city of Rivne, who was vacationing in Odesa, was washed away by a wave into the Black Sea.

