All those liberated from captivity, regardless of date of exchange, may be discharged from military service - MIA

All servicemen who have been released from captivity can discharge from military service, regardless of the date of the exchange.

This was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the misunderstanding of the National Guard's interpretation of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’ regarding the possibility of discharge from military service of persons who have been captured:



The relevant provision applies to all servicemen who have the status of those released from captivity. Regardless of the date of exchange," the statement said.

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko said that the National Guard had canceled the possibility of releasing soldiers who had been captured, which contradicts the law on mobilization.

