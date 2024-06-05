Syrskyi visits Eastern Front: situation is difficult due to intensity of fighting and enemy’s widespread use of armored vehicles and KABs

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Reportedly, Syrskyi worked in the area of active hostilities in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions of the Eastern Front.

Situation on the Eastern Front

The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, focusing its main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv directions. In addition, it is conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar to capture and take control of these two settlements.

In other areas, the enemy is conducting offensive actions to stretch the active front line, to constrain our troops and prevent them from being redeployed to other areas of combat operations.

In general, the situation remains difficult due to the high intensity of hostilities and the enemy's widespread use of armored vehicles and a significant number of guided aerial bombs.

Analysis of the situation in the Kharkiv direction

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts and trying to advance towards Hlyboke-Lyptsi, but suffers significant losses and is unsuccessful.

In Vovchansk, our main task at this stage is to hold back the enemy, inflict maximum losses on them and gradually move forward to liberate our territories.

The situation in the area of Kupiansk is complicated. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops from two directions. Fierce fighting continues. Our task is to stop the enemy and force them to go on the defensive.

"My task is to provide this area with sufficient ammunition and combat-ready reserves, which will significantly strengthen the defense. Despite the complexity of the situation, we have a chance to change the situation in our favor. And the defense forces are doing everything possible to do so," noted Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief noted the effective work of most commanders and staffs.

According to Syrskyi, the unit commanders are fully aware of the situation, skillfully using all types of weapons, especially attack drones of all types.

The Commander-in-Chief also thanked the soldiers, sergeants and junior officers for their resilience and courage.